PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

