PAID Network Market Capitalization Tops $285.91 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00007208 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $285.91 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00266583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00718788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,948.58 or 0.99039663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.36 or 0.00875079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.