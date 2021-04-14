Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $337,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $508,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $359.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

