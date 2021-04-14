Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PANDY opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.