Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $192.00. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pao Novatek from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.97.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

