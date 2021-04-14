Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Down 21.5% This Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $17,000.33 and $266.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

