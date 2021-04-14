Parachute Price Reaches $0.0284 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and $307,789.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00055595 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001489 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,726,443 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

