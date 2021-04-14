ParallelCoin Achieves Market Cap of $235,153.10 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $235,153.10 and $2,532.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.11 or 0.00438493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

