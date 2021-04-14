ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 59.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $75,381.91 and $19.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 59.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00417415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

