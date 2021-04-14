ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 37.3% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $3,908.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,155.20 or 1.00407175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00041321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00123454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005464 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

