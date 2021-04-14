Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.04

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.04 and traded as high as C$40.38. Parkland shares last traded at C$40.26, with a volume of 561,138 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

