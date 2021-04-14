PARSIQ One Day Volume Reaches $4.42 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $236.44 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00003396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00067053 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.