Particl Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Particl has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $80,436.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,792,889 coins and its circulating supply is 9,754,418 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars.

