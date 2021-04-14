Patientory One Day Volume Tops $37,832.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $37,832.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00062095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00632345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.