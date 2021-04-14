Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PGOL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 2,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
About Patriot Gold
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.