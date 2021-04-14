Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGOL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 2,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

