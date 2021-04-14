Pavan Bagai Sells 19,275 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXLS stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 178,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,379. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

