PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,749.40

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,749.40 or 0.02804888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $105.25 million and $11.43 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00060615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00630997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.