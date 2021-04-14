PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Golden Green Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.01. The stock had a trading volume of 329,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

