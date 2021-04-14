PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of PBF Energy worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

