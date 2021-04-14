PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 307,563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 5,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

