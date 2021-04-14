PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.