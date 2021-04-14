Peerplays Hits Market Cap of $4.03 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $56,771.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00265161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00726652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.65 or 0.99361326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00842699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.