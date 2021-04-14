PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.87. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 7,015 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,049.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

