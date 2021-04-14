Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 15,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apple were worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

