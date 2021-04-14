Penta Tops One Day Trading Volume of $538,679.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 70.7% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $538,679.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.71 or 0.00684401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

