Peony Market Cap Achieves $1.40 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $2,626.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,427,421 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

