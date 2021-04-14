Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.43 and last traded at $69.43. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

Peoples Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest bearing time and savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

