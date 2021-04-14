PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

