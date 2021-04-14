PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 238,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.