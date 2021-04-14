PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 139,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

