PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 188,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

