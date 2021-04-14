Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.44. Perdoceo Education shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 143 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

