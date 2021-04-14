Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,877 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Perficient worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $235,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Perficient by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,480 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

