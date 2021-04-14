Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,382 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Performance Food Group worth $79,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.