Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

MET stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 160,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

