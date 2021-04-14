Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $20,087,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,223. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $267.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

