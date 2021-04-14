Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

