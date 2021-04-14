Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 3,370 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.29% of First Financial worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

THFF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,994. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $604.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

