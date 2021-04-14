Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 876 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 58,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chubb by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. 25,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

