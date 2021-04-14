Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PPIH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 6,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

