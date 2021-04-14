PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned about 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

