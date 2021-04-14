Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.90

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 28188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

