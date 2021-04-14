Pesetacoin Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $128.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.15 or 0.00435799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,392,849 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.