Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $397.47

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.47 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 437.20 ($5.71). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 435.80 ($5.69), with a volume of 530,176 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on PETS. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

