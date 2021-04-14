Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

