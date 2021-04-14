Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.22.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
