Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 629,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

