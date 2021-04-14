Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,056,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,493,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 76,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 40,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. 525,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.