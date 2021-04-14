Phala Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $165.09 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $165.09 million and $22.54 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00630616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00032602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

