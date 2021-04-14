Phantomx Price Reaches $0.0021 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $101,189.69 and approximately $209.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.65 or 0.00483432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00024874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.17 or 0.03506839 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

