Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.70 and last traded at $112.70. 303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

